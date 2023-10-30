Report: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be More Expensive

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to be noticeably more expensive than the currently available 2023 model-year version. According to Car and Driver, prices will go up by $2,095 to $9,595, depending on the trim level (compared to 2023MY). The new prices are not yet listed on Ford's website, so we asked Ford for the official pricing and will update this post once it is available.

Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-inch $49,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $44,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro ER (fleets) 18-inch 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-inch $54,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $49,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20-inch $69,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $64,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20-inch $69,995 +$1,995 $7,500 $64,490 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-inch $77,495 +$1,995 $7,500 $71,990 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-inch...

