Rep. Val Hoyle Advocates for Open Border and Immigration Reform

Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR) said she lectures the “conservative areas of my district” on the necessity of Biden’s open border because illegal immigrants must be imported to do menial labor . “Every one of my farmers knows that the people that are doing backbreaking work in heat, in brutal weather, to put food on our table, they want immigration reform,” Hoyle said in recently unearthedThe benign term “immigration reform” is commonly used by the U.S.

Chamber of Commerce and advocates of increased immigration, importation of cheap labor, and low wages.as the top issue among 36 percent of 2,111 registered voters in the March 20-21 poll from Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies. President Joe Biden’s use of mass immigration to inflate the nation’s labor market comes as more than 44 million working age Americans are out of the workforce altogether, not including those counted as unemploye

Rep. Val Hoyle Open Border Immigration Reform Illegal Immigrants Menial Labor U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Cheap Labor Labor Market Working Age Americans Unemployment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rep. Lauren Boebert Will Not Run in Special Election to Replace Rep. Ken BuckRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has announced that she will not run in the special election to replace Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District. Boebert criticized the establishment for trying to rig the election and expressed concerns about confusing voters and leaving the district without representation for months.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Scoop: Johnson taps Rep. John Moolenaar to lead Select Committee on ChinaRep. John Moolenaar replaces outgoing committee head Rep. Mike Gallagher who plans to retire early.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Embittered Republicans plot to knock off House GOP’s hard-right leader in Virginia primary feudRep. Derrick Van Orden is done with Rep. Bob Good.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Democrat Rep. Val Hoyle Brags About Lecturing ‘Conservative Areas of My District’ on Merits of Biden’s Open BorderSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

New Docs Show Oregon Dem’s Support for Shady Cannabis GrantA Justice Department subpoena indicates that feds may be looking at Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR) and her efforts to help a large cannabis company.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Committee Chairs Resign, Triggering Leadership ScrambleCommittee Chairwoman and retiring Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) announced their resignation as committee chairs, leading to a leadership scramble. Rep. Granger wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) requesting a prompt replacement. This follows the retirement announcements of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), who plan to complete their terms as committee chairs.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »