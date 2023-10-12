Rep. Steve Scalise Wins GOP Nomination for Speaker

Israelis living along the northern border with Lebanon were ordered to find shelter on Wednesday amid a false alarm that attack drones might have crossed the border. WSJ Correspondent Dion Nissenbaum was with Israeli troops in the area when the warnings came in.

Photo: Dado Ruvic/ReutersThe green-energy transition ready for take off in the U.S. is facing a serious obstacle: the permitting process. WSJ takes you inside the country’s soon-to-be largest wind farm to understand the regulatory gauntlet delaying clean energy for millions.

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.

GOP nominates Rep. Steve Scalise for House speakerWhen Republicans cast their votes for the speaker on the House floor, they will require at least 217 votes to secure Scalise as speaker.

