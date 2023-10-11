Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speaker

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

, spoke to reporters after winning the Republican nomination to serve as the next House speaker and discussed what he hopes to prioritize.

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.

