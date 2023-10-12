Rep. Scalise nominated by GOP for House Speaker

SKIP TO CONTENTIsrael-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwideNew details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealedIsrael-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak outThe stories of Israel-Hamas war victimsDid Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rocketsMan recounts family’s last...

SKIP TO CONTENTIsrael-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwideNew details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealedIsrael-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak outThe stories of Israel-Hamas war victimsDid Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rocketsMan recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in IsraelHow did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of GazaIsrael orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attackRep. Steve Scalise, the current House majority leader, was nominated by his party for House Speaker. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more details on some Republicans saying they will not support him.

Read more:

NBCNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.

Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.

GOP nominates Rep. Steve Scalise for House speakerWhen Republicans cast their votes for the speaker on the House floor, they will require at least 217 votes to secure Scalise as speaker.

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.