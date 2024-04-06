Rep. Ritchie Torres: We should remain supportive of U.S.-Israel relationship

On Friday's broadcast of CNN's 'Inside Politics ,' Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) responded to a question on conditioning U.S.-Israel aid by saying, 'I respectfully disagree. I feel like we should remain fundamentally supportive of the U.S.-Israel relationship,' and that ' Hamas has publicly said that it's intent on repeating October 7, and we ignore that threat at our own peril. So, I disagree.' He also argued that 'any attempts to fundamentally undermine the U.S.

-Israel relationship will ultimately benefit Hamas, which had perpetrated the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, a fact that the world seems to have forgotten.' Torres said, 'I think we should be crystal clear, the Republicans have been in charge of the House since October 7, and have fundamentally failed to pass a bipartisan bill that provides aid to Israel. The Republicans refuse to bring to the floor a national security supplemental that would provide aid to all of our allies, Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine.

Rep. Ritchie Torres U.S.-Israel Aid Hamas Republicans Bipartisan Bill Israel Relationship Support Threat Massacre Jews Holocaust Forgotten National Security Supplemental Allies Taiwan Ukraine

