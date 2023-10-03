Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the leader of the House, at least for now

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted as Speaker of the House at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. McHenry was named speaker pro tempore and will temporarily lead the House following McCarthy's ouster.

For McHenry, who stands out with his signature bow ties, the interim job marks his most public position to date during his 10 terms in the House. Dee Stewart, McHenry’s longtime political consultant and his first chief of staff on Capitol Hill, said it doesn’t surprise him that, for now, his close friend is presiding over one of the world’s most important legislative bodies.

McHenry, who will turn 48 later this month, grew up around the Charlotte area. He went to North Carolina State University before graduating from Belmont Abbey College, a small Catholic school just west of Charlotte. headtopics.com

McHenry served just one term in the General Assembly, where he witnessed a historic stalemate over who should be the chamber's speaker. The fight ended with a Democrat and a Republican sharing the job, with each gaveling in sessions on alternate days.

He advanced to a runoff, where he defeated a popular local sheriff by just 85 votes out of 30,000 cast to win the party nomination. Aides credited McHenry's grassroots campaigning — Stewart said they knocked on 60,000 doors — for defeating rivals who were nearly twice his age and outspent him heavily. headtopics.com

