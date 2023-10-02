Rep. Matt Gaetz files ‘motion to vacate’ against Speaker Kevin McCarthy

It is the first time since 1910 that a formal resolution has been officially filed to remove a speaker. A vote to remove McCarthy could come within the next 48 hours,“It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy’s lunch money,” Gaetz said.

“It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy’s lunch money,” Gaetz said. “Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate if they heard what the speaker had to share with us about his secret side deal with Joe Biden on Ukraine. I’ll be listening. Stay tuned.”

Breaking news: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a resolution to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his seat, triggering an expected intraparty clash and showdown for the House to decide whether to depose McCarthy likely within 48 hours.If successful, the motion would not remove McCarthy from the House, but only from his leadership post, according to the newspaper.

Breaking news: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a resolution to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his seat, triggering an expected intraparty clash and showdown for the House to decide whether to depose McCarthy likely within 48 hours.If successful, the motion would not remove McCarthy from the House, but only from his leadership post, according to the newspaper. If Gaetz's move to oust McCarthy is successful, there could be a speakership battle that could last for days,

That could delay the passage of appropriation bills that Congress wants to pass before the stopgap government funding expires on Nov. 17.

“If the Democrats want to have McCarthy, they can have him,” Gaetz told reporters.

It has been 113 years since a formal motion to vacate was filed. In March 2010, then-Speaker Joe Cannon created the "motion to vacate" and forced the House to take a vote,

