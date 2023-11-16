Rep. Massie's Amendment to Stop 'Kill Switch' in Vehicles Fails

Rep. Thomas Massie 's amendment to stop the implementation of ' passive drunk driving technology ' in vehicles starting in 2026 failed. The amendment aimed to prevent the use of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to implement this technology.





Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SLATE: Amendment Disqualifies Trump from Second TermThe key provision of the amendment disqualifies Trump from a second term due to his activities on Jan. 6. The article discusses ongoing trials and court rulings related to Trump's eligibility for the primary ballot.

Source: Slate | Read more »

TEXASTRİBUNE: Former Collin College Professor's Claim of First Amendment Violation Rejected by JuryA jury in Grayson County has rejected a former Collin College professor's claim that the school violated his First Amendment rights by not renewing his contract after it expired. The professor had accused the school of retaliation for his criticism of COVID-19 policies and support for removing Confederate statues.

Source: TexasTribune | Read more »

NYPOST: Will Smith's Rep Denies Rumor of Affair with Co-Star Duane MartinA representative for Will Smith has denied the false rumor that Smith and his co-star Duane Martin engaged in anal sex. Rumors of the alleged affair first emerged after Smith's former assistant claimed to have caught them in the act.

Source: nypost | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Tensions rise in the House as lawmakers face grueling hours and confrontationsSpeaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) declared during his weekly news conference Tuesday that the House “is a pressure cooker” after lawmakers have spent roughly a dozen grueling hours debating and voting on a series of bills. That was evident minutes beforehand when Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) came up behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and began yelling in his ear, accusing him of elbowing him in the back as they passed each other in a crowded hallway. The Senate had fireworks of its own Tuesday as Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) brought a hearing about corporate greed to a standstill as he confronted one witness, stood up and challenged him to a fistfight. Audio recorded by The Post on Nov. 14 captured Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) accusing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him while walking.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Moderate Democrat politician may challenge Rep. Jamaal Bowman amid controversy over Israel stanceNew York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman's reelection campaign could be upended by a more moderate Democrat politician – who has yet to formally announce a run – amid controversy over the congressman's Israel stance.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

JEZEBEL: House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her support of PalestineThe House voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her continued support of Palestine and her criticism of the Israeli government amid its ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Tlaib defended herself, stating that criticizing the government of Israel is not antisemitic and that it is important to speak up for human rights.

Source: Jezebel | Read more »