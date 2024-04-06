Rep. Mary Miller Endorses Dominick Kavanaugh in Race to Replace Retiring Rep. Larry Bucshon

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has endorsed Dominick Kavanaugh in the race to replace retiring Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) in Indiana ’s Eighth Congressional District , Breitbart News has first learned. “ Dominick Kavanaugh is the kind of conservative leader we need in Washington,” Miller said in a statement provided to Breitbart. “He is America First always, and will fight to secure our borders and end the woke agenda of the Biden Administration .

“I am excited to stand with Dominick Kavanaugh and look forward to him joining me in Washington as we fight the liberal agenda that is destroying our country.” Kavanaugh is a general contractor and Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked in Trump’s White House in the Office of Press and Communications and later for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. “I am honored to have the support and endorsement of a conservative leader like Congresswoman Mary Miller,” Kavanaugh sai

Rep. Mary Miller Dominick Kavanaugh Larry Bucshon Indiana Eighth Congressional District Conservative Leader Secure Borders Woke Agenda Biden Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: Rep. Mary Miller Endorses ‘America First Always’ Dominick Kavanaugh in Indiana Congressional RaceSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

‘Her Leg Had No Flesh’: Utah Man Charged Months After His Pit Bulls Killed His Mother in Backyard AttackJeremy Miller, 38, was charged in connection with the killing of Sandra Miller, per authorities

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Oh, Mary!: Cole Escola Gives Mary Todd Her Moment in Debut RompA hilarious and subversive Off Broadway romp, 'Oh, Mary!' follows the outrageous and fantastical life of a reimagined Mary Todd, now a disgusting and repugnant drunk who dreams of a life on the stage.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Invincible quietly recast Ezra Miller, on account of the Ezra Miller of it allMiller appeared as a mad scientist in the first season of Amazon's Invincible, but the character has been recast for the ongoing season 2

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Is This GOP Rep Marc Molinaro Linked to a Mary Poppins Burner Account?An anonymous account relentlessly defended Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY)—in the voice of the iconic magical nanny. But there are clues as to who its owner is.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Rep. Lauren Boebert Will Not Run in Special Election to Replace Rep. Ken BuckRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has announced that she will not run in the special election to replace Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District. Boebert criticized the establishment for trying to rig the election and expressed concerns about confusing voters and leaving the district without representation for months.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »