Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Dump House Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , R-Ga., wants to dump House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La. She authored a resolution to force the House to take a vote of no confidence in the speaker. 'I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House in chaos. But this is basically a warning,' said Greene. Greene railed at Johnson for negotiating spending bills with Democrats and forgoing the GOP ’s internal rule, requiring 72 hours before voting on legislation.

I WANT MY MTV (MOTION TO VACATE): SPEAKER JOHNSON FACES POTENTIAL THREAT WHEN CONGRESS RETURNS Greene might not succeed in her effort to topple Johnson. Especially since Republicans just tried this stunt in the fall. 'Johnson benefits from the terrible example that was set several months ago when (former House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted,' said David Cohen, a political scientist at the University of Akron. 'It was utter chaos. The House was completely dysfunctiona

