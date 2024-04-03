Rep. Jim Jordan warns of migrants hiding in schools after incident at New Mexico middle school

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued a warning Tuesday of migrants hiding in schools following a group of illegal immigrants’ entry into a New Mexico middle school last week. Border Patrol apprehended six illegal migrants after they entered Santa Teresa Middle School on March 27, according to “Illegal aliens found hiding in a New Mexico middle school ... The school has been put on lockdown twice for similar incidents ... Parents worried for their children’s safety ...

How long until this happens where you live?” Rep. Jordan Santa Teresa placed itself into a lockdown mode upon law enforcement’s arrival. Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey said the incident interrupted instructional time, according to KFO

