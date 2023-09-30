Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman has acknowledged triggering a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building. “The Congressman regrets any confusion,” the statement continued. His office provided no further details. At the time of the evacuation House Democrats were working to delay a vote on a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open.

They said they needed time to review the 71-page bill that Republicans abruptly released to avoid a shutdown.

The funding package was ultimately approved 335-91 on Saturday afternoon, with most Republicans and almost all Democrats — including Bowman — supporting the bill. After the vote, Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, criticized Bowman over the fire alarm. Some lawmakers even floated the idea of drafting a motion to expel him from the House.

“This should not go without punishment,” McCarthy told reporters. “This is an embarrassment.”

