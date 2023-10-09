Rep. Goldman and family sheltered from Hamas rocket fire while in Israel for Bar Mitzvah

New York Rep. Dan Goldman, a Democrat, was visiting Israel over the weekend when he and his family were forced to shelter in a hotel from rocket fire launched by Hamas terrorists as part of a surprise attack on the country.

Goldman called on Congress Sunday morning to replenish and expand the Iron Dome, Israel's air missile defense system capable of defending against short-range rockets and intercepting them in the air.

