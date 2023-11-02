Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House

, who has said Santos should get his day in court. Johnson, R-La., also recently told Fox News that if Congress is going to expel members because they are charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing,"that's a problem."

Congress has rarely resorted to the most extreme punishment at its disposal. The House has expelled only five members in its history — three during the Civil War and two after their convictions on public corruption charges. It would be groundbreaking for the House to kick out Santos before his case in federal court is resolved.

The House floor debate over whether to expel Santos was undertaken strictly by members of the New York congressional delegation. On one side, Republican Reps. Anthony D'Esposito, Nick LaLota and Mike Lawler laid out their case for expelling Santos.

"I'm fighting tooth and nail to clear my name in front of the entire world," Santos said."It hasn't been easy, but I'm fighting by God's grace." The New York Republicans laid out in their expulsion resolution the array of charges Santos is facing in federal court, saying the charges indicated Santos engaged in serious financial fraud throughout his 2022 campaign for the House. The resolution said he deceived voters regarding his biography and is"not fit to serve his constituents as United States Representative."

United States Headlines Read more: NPR »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: House to vote on whether to expel Rep. George Santos from CongressDareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

MSNBC: House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George SantosThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC | Read more ⮕

NBCSANDIEGO: House to vote on bid to expel indicted GOP Rep. George SantosThe House is expected to vote on a resolution to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York over his campaign lies and criminal charges.

Source: nbcsandiego | Read more ⮕

CNBC: House to vote on bid to expel indicted GOP Rep. George SantosThe House is expected to vote on a resolution to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York over his campaign lies and criminal charges.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

KUTV2NEWS: Rep. George Santos facing vote to expel him from the HouseRep. George Santos faces a vote Wednesday evening to expel him from the House as part of an effort led by fellow New York Republicans.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more ⮕

NBCCHICAGO: House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New YorkRep. George Santos has been indicted on federal fraud charges and has admitted to lying about his background.

Source: nbcchicago | Read more ⮕