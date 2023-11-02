Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he still faces an ethics report

He said Santos should have been expelled in May when Democrats brought an expulsion resolution, and the only reason the New York Republicans were leading the effort now was because Santos “hangs like an albatross around the necks of every single Republican from New York.”“They don’t care any more about integrity or morality or the reputation of this institution than they did in May when they voted to protect Mr. Santos,' Goldman said.

United States Headlines Read more: WGAL »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: House to vote on whether to expel Rep. George Santos from CongressDareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

MSNBC: House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George SantosThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC | Read more ⮕

NBCSANDIEGO: House to vote on bid to expel indicted GOP Rep. George SantosThe House is expected to vote on a resolution to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York over his campaign lies and criminal charges.

Source: nbcsandiego | Read more ⮕

CNBC: House to vote on bid to expel indicted GOP Rep. George SantosThe House is expected to vote on a resolution to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York over his campaign lies and criminal charges.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

KUTV2NEWS: Rep. George Santos facing vote to expel him from the HouseRep. George Santos faces a vote Wednesday evening to expel him from the House as part of an effort led by fellow New York Republicans.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more ⮕

NBCCHICAGO: House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New YorkRep. George Santos has been indicted on federal fraud charges and has admitted to lying about his background.

Source: nbcchicago | Read more ⮕