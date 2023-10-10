Rep. George Santos faces 10 new federal charges, including allegations of stealing donors’ identities, running up fraudulent credit card charges

The 10 new charges against Santos also include allegations that the New York Republican embezzled cash from his company and conspired with his former campaign treasurer to falsify donation totals in order to hit fundraising targets set by national Republicans, among other offenses. This fresh round of charges, called a superseding indictment, effectively replaces the earlier case against Santos.

” In Tuesday’s filing, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York provide messages between Santos and Marks discussing their efforts to effectively deceive the GOP into providing Santos with additional support by ginning up their fundraising totals. In May, Santos, 35, pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges.

Read more:

CNN »

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi joins challengers vying to unseat embattled Rep. George SantosFormer Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi joins challengers vying to unseat embattled Rep. George Santos

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi wants to retake Rep. George Santos' seat in congressFormer U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi is launching a campaign to retake the New York congressional seat held by Rep. George Santos as the besieged Republican congressman faces criminal charges on money laundering and lying to Congress.

Federal prosecutors file new charges against Rep. George SantosFederal prosecutors filed new criminal charges against Rep. George Santos.

Rep. George Santos hit with 10 new federal charges, including identity theftThe new counts come as Santos is already under a federal indictment.

Rep. George Santos hit with 10 new federal charges, including identity theftSareen Habeshian is a breaking news reporter on the Newsdesk.

Rep. George Santos faces new charges accusing him of stealing donor IDs, using their credit cardsThe 23-count indictment replaces one filed earlier against the New York Republican charging him with embezzling money from his campaign and lying to Congress about his wealth, among other offenses.