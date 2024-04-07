Rep. Garcia: Immigration Viewed as Security Issue, Not Economic Necessity

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said that because we’ve lumped immigration in with border security , we can’t think of immigration as an economic necessity because it’s viewed as a security issue. Host Ali Velshi said, “Congressman, I’m always — I’m concerned about, in this country, we have, accidentally or otherwise, decided to treat immigration as a security threat, as opposed to an economic matter.

We’ve done this — immigration falls under the Department of Homeland Security, which I’ve always thought, I understand why it was done after 9/11, but it feels like it was actually a mistake. Most other countries think of immigration as an economic imperative, and they think about security at their borders as a separate matter. We’ve lumped the two together, and now it becomes impossible for Americans to think about it as an economic imperative that it is, because we think about it as a security matter.” Garcia responded, “That’s righ

