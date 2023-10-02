Rep. Gaetz says he will file a motion this week to oust Speaker McCarthy

Read more:

Rep. Gaetz: McCarthy's Speaker Seat on 'Tenuous Ground'Rep. Matt Gaetz, while slamming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's comments on a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown, hinted that the speaker's gavel is in danger and insisted that 'no one trusts' him.

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he intends to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ‘this week'Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she would support a motion to remove McCarthy from the speakership.

