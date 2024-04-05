Rep. Don Davis Expresses Concerns Over Gas Car Regulations

During an interview with the Fox News Channel released on Thursday, Rep. Don Davis (D-NC) said that he has concerns about the regulations on gas cars put in place by the Biden administration and argued that we need to “follow the consumers” instead of “putting the trust in Washington, D.C. to ultimately determine the winners and losers.” Davis said, “I am concerned, and I would say that we shouldn’t go too far, too fast. And I would only imagine putting the trust in Washington, D.C.
to ultimately determine the winners and losers. I have great concerns here.” He added, “I believe it’s important to continue to follow the consumers. Consumers will tell you a whole lot. … So, this is not entirely about going against a goal, but this is just bringing forth pragmatic processes in order for the industry to continue to move forward, and I believe that we just have to not move too quickly her
Rep. Don Davis Gas Car Regulations Biden Administration Consumers Washington D.C. Industry
