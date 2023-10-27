Rep. Dean Phillips tried to recruit Democratic governors to challenge Biden before launching primary campaign 

reached out to several Democratic governors earlier this year imploring them to challenge President Biden in the 2024 primary elections before launching his own long-shot campaign against the incumbent.

Phillips’ outreach proved fruitless and only staffers for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker would listen to his pitch.“Gretchen Whitmer’s aide was very thoughtful … JB Pritzker’s delegate was somewhat unfriendly,” the Democratic presidential hopeful added. to unseat the 80-year-old president on Friday, also noted during the wide-ranging interview that he found the behavior of his opponent’s troubled son, Hunter Biden, to be “appalling.

"I'm looking at polling data, and I'm looking at all of it. The president's numbers are just not good — and they're not getting any better," Democratic strategist James Carville told the Atlantic of what he conveyed to Phillips in conversations before his campaign launch.

