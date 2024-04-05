Rep. Claudia Tenney: Fire Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, state laws are the problem

Democrats have ruined New York and Gov. Kathy Hochul 's first order of business to get tough on crime should be to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg , Rep. Claudia Tenney , R-N.Y., said on Newsmax.

"I'm from upstate New York, and it's the state laws that are a problem in the New York State Legislature," Tenney said Thursday during an appearance on "American Agenda" in response to NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Wednesday press conference where he touted New York City as "the safest big city in America." "They came up with cashless bail. We don't have any tools in the chest for police to actually do something about crime, so it's why we had this horrible situation with Laken Riley. It was New York City's detainer law that forced the New York PD to let this killer, illegal immigrant with ties to gangs, to let him go … he probably had a driver's license, which we issued to illegal immigrants, went to Georgia and killed this innocent student. This is what's happening all over the stat

Democrats New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tough On Crime Fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Rep. Claudia Tenney State Laws New York State Legislature NYC Mayor Eric Adams Press Conference Safest Big City In America Cashless Bail Police Crime Laken Riley Detainer Law Illegal Immigrant Gangs Driver's License Georgia Innocent Student

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rep. Tenney warns that House GOP is pushing Hakeem Jeffries to speakership: ‘We’re perilous’Rep. Claudia Tenney warned that House Republicans could hand the speakership to Hakeem Jeffries.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Scoop: Johnson taps Rep. John Moolenaar to lead Select Committee on ChinaRep. John Moolenaar replaces outgoing committee head Rep. Mike Gallagher who plans to retire early.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Rep. Lauren Boebert Will Not Run in Special Election to Replace Rep. Ken BuckRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has announced that she will not run in the special election to replace Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District. Boebert criticized the establishment for trying to rig the election and expressed concerns about confusing voters and leaving the district without representation for months.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Embittered Republicans plot to knock off House GOP’s hard-right leader in Virginia primary feudRep. Derrick Van Orden is done with Rep. Bob Good.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

House Republican condemns Democrats’ ‘sexualization of everything’ after Easter controversyRep. Claudia Tenney bashed the Biden administration's designation of Easter as Transgender Visibility Day, saying it reflected Democrats' 'sexualization of everything.'

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Committee Chairs Resign, Triggering Leadership ScrambleCommittee Chairwoman and retiring Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) announced their resignation as committee chairs, leading to a leadership scramble. Rep. Granger wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) requesting a prompt replacement. This follows the retirement announcements of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), who plan to complete their terms as committee chairs.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »