Rep. Buck on GOP Speaker scramble: 'I am in the undecided category'

Katy Tur spoke to Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) about the process of electing a new Speaker of the House, and what he is looking for.Fmr.

Ambassador to Israel and Egypt: Egypt is 'pulled in two different directions' in war'We will hit Hamas very hard' Israeli MP Danon on unity party following Hamas attackBlinken speaks ahead of his departure for...

Read more:

MSNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.

GOP nominates Rep. Steve Scalise for House speakerWhen Republicans cast their votes for the speaker on the House floor, they will require at least 217 votes to secure Scalise as speaker.

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nominationHouse Republicans picked the current majority leader for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election. Timing for a floor vote remains unclear.