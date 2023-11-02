Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: No Place in Congress for Tlaib

House lawmakers on Wednesday tabled a motion made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., last week to censure Tlaib for her harsh criticism of Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. Twenty-three Republicans voted with Democrats 222-186 to table the motion to censure; Boebert was not among them.

“There are lines that members of Congress should not cost, and supporting terrorist groups like Hamas is definitely one of those lines,” Boebert told “Eric Bolling The Balance.” “There is no place in Congress for someone as ignorant and hateful as is, and I support censuring her.”

Tlaib has often spoken against Israeli policies since becoming the first lawmaker of Palestinian descent to be elected to Congress in 2018. She has called for sanctions against Israel, saying its policies have led to "apartheid" in the Gaza Strip, even though Palestinians there are self-governing, electing Hamas to rule in 2006.

“There are some who are siding with Hamas during this horrible and brutal attack on Israel, this war that is taking place,” Boebert said. “There are colleagues on the other side of the aisle who stand in support of Israel. But is it going to be enough to actually censure one of their own and take a stand and say, We will not tolerate this.

“Israel, our nation's most trusted ally, has every right to defend itself. And we are here standing in solidarity as Republicans with Israel every step of the way. What is happening with Hamas and how they are conducting these brutal attacks is some of the most disgusting things that I have ever witnessed. I've seen many images that are not fit for TV, and it is absolutely gruesome. I pray for the Israelis each and every day and innocent victims who are involved in this.

