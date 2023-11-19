Rep. Barbara Lee Falls Short of Party Endorsement in U.S. Senate Race

Rep. Barbara Lee edged Adam Schiff for the most delegates for the U.S. Senate race. The state Democratic Party convention was divided and disrupted by protests over the Israel-Hamas war. Donning yellow-and-green pom poms and holding matching banners, supporters of U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee let out a deafening roar as she took the stage at the California Democratic Party convention. “Barbara Lee! Speaks for me!” hundreds of delegates chanted repeatedly Saturday.

But it wasn’t enough for the Oakland Democrat to secure the official party endorsement in the U.S. Senate March 5 primary: None of the leading candidates — Rep





CalMatters » / 🏆 191. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Longtime CBS 8 anchor Barbara-Lee Edwards reflects on Cedar Fire 20 years laterFormer CBS 8 anchor Barbara-Lee Edwards shares her memories of the firestorm with Marcella Lee.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 276. / 26,25 Read more »

Gavin Newsom endorses Lateefah Simon in race to fill Barbara Lee's House seatEden Villalovas is a breaking news reporter. Eden graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in May 2022, where she served as the managing editor of the Bold.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Rep. Jackson Lee is getting backlash for angry recording because of her race, gender: SupportersA Houston Chronicle reporter suggested that Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, is getting so much backlash for leaked audio of her berating staff because she's a woman

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Rep. Jackson Lee, state Sen. Whitmire likely favorites as Houston selects next mayorHouston voters cast their ballots Tuesday for the city's mayoral election, where 17 candidates are vying for the office being vacated by incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Apologizes For Allegedly Berating StaffersThe Congresswoman, who is running to be Houston’s next mayor, expressed regret following the release of an audio recording where she purportedly cursed at her staff.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 693. / 20,16 Read more »

Rep. Jackson Lee Addresses Recording of Berating StaffersRep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who is running to be Houston's next mayor, expressed regret and said that 'everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect' following the release of an audio recording purported to be of her berating staff members.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »