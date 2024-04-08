Rent Control Battle in Concord

Many Bay Area cities have passed local ordinances strengthening rent and eviction controls and, after seven years of often angry debate, Concord passed a tenants-protection ordinance much to the delight of housing rights advocates . Now the new law is on hold as the landlords scramble to put the issue before the voters.

'By preventing high rent increases, renters will be able to save money for other needs, like groceries and medicine!' said tenants' rights organizer Betty Gabaldon, to a small crowd of activists gathered Sunday at Cambridge Park in Concord.It sounded like a campaign for rent control but that's a battle that has already been won. The question is: who will win the war?'This was approved by city council -- four to one -- and these wealthy real estate groups are putting this on hold,' Gabaldon said. 'And this will mean for renters to keep getting more rent increases or unjust evictions so we want people -- the residents of Concord -- to know what's going on.'In February, the city council approved new rent controls and just-cause eviction protections for renters. At the meeting, they made it clear they felt there needed to be more control over landlords.'It's been a rough night. It's been a rough seven years,' said Mayor Edi Birsan. 'We gave it seven years without acting and, quite frankly, it didn't work.''We are in a housing crisis right now,' said councilmember Carlyn Obringer

Concord Rent Control Tenants-Protection Ordinance Landlords Housing Rights Advocates

