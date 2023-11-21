Renowned Saxophonist Mars Williams Dies at 68

When the Chicago Reader declared in 1997 that audiences “won’t find a busier saxophonist in Chicago than Mars Williams,” more evergreen words were scarcely written. Even in his 60s, Williams remained an omnipresent, indefatigable musical presence in this city and beyond. His live-wire sax sound expanded to fill the space it was in, whether a DIY hole-in-the-wall or a teeming arena concert with the Psychedelic Furs, with whom he toured as recently as last month.

“I don’t know anyone else who’s able to go one night from playing a rock concert in front of 5,000 people to playing at the Beat Kitchen in front of 10, and taking both contexts absolutely seriously,” saxophonist Dave Rempis told the Tribune recently. “It’s not even rare; it’s unheard of to move back and forth between all the worlds that he does.” Williams died Nov. 20 from ampullary cancer, a rare cancer affecting the area around the small intestine, after being diagnosed almost a year ago. He was 68. His death was confirmed to the Tribune by his brother Paul William





chicagotribune » / 🏆 8. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Symphony presents 'Diaspora' by Billy Childs in California Festival opening concertRafael Payare conducts musicians and saxophonist Steven Banks in exciting performance at the Rady Shell

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Renowned Chain Maker KMC Now Making E-Bike MotorsKMC has launched Kynamic, a new subsidiary focusing on the development of e-bike motors and systems. The brand has two motors in the pipeline for various e-bike applications.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »

Renowned Chain Maker KMC Now Making E-Bike MotorsKMC has launched Kynamic, a new subsidiary focusing on the development of e-bike motors and systems. The brand has two motors in the pipeline for various e-bike applications.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 594. / 22,5 Read more »

Renowned Mexican Sports Journalist David Faitelson Joins TelevisaUnivisionFaitelson ha tenido que enfrentar también críticas en las redes sociales, pues los usuarios han excavado declaraciones del pasado en el que el periodista asegura que nunca trabajaría para Televisa.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Renowned Doctor Killed in Gaza AirstrikeIt was the call Shaymma Alloh had been dreading, the news from Gaza she hoped would never come: The house where 26 members of her family were sheltering was hit by a missile strike.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 220. / 28,125 Read more »

Renowned Art World Insider Jerry Gorovoy Accused of Raping Rising ArtistJerry Gorovoy, longtime assistant and confidante to acclaimed sculptor Louise Bourgeois, is accused of “preying” on a young painter 20 years ago.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 225. / 28,125 Read more »