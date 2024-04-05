Renowned Geologist Accused of Harassment and Assault

Of all the geologists, few were more renowned than the one Willenbring had gone to Boston to study under: 37-year-old David Marchant . Marchant, a scruffy professor at BU, was a rock star of rock study. He was part of a research group that rewrote Antarctic history by discovering evidence of volcanic ash, which showed that Antarctica had been stable for millions of years and was not as prone to cycles of warming and cooling as many thought.
To honor his achievements, the US Board on Geographic Names approved the naming of a glacier southwest of McMurdo Station, the main research base on Antarctica, after him. Willenbring says Marchant had insisted on picking her up at the airport, an offer she thought was nice but strange. It got stranger when he started making her feel bad for his gesture, which she hadn’t asked for. “I’m missing a Red Sox game,” she recalls him chiding her
Geologist Harassment Assault David Marchant Student Uncomfortable Manipulated
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
World-renowned groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, surprises everyone by becoming a dad&8220;We have babies!!&8221; the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club excitedly announced on Facebook on Wednesday. Phil and his soulmate Phyllis are the proud new parents of two baby groundhogs born over the weekend. The world-renowned groundhog has predicted either the early arrival of spring or a continued winter season since the late 1800s.
Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »