Renowned Geologist Accused of Harassment and Assault

Of all the geologists, few were more renowned than the one Willenbring had gone to Boston to study under: 37-year-old David Marchant . Marchant, a scruffy professor at BU, was a rock star of rock study. He was part of a research group that rewrote Antarctic history by discovering evidence of volcanic ash, which showed that Antarctica had been stable for millions of years and was not as prone to cycles of warming and cooling as many thought.

To honor his achievements, the US Board on Geographic Names approved the naming of a glacier southwest of McMurdo Station, the main research base on Antarctica, after him. Willenbring says Marchant had insisted on picking her up at the airport, an offer she thought was nice but strange. It got stranger when he started making her feel bad for his gesture, which she hadn’t asked for. “I’m missing a Red Sox game,” she recalls him chiding her

Geologist Harassment Assault David Marchant Student Uncomfortable Manipulated

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIRED / 🏆 555. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In brief: Geologist, author to discuss recent book ‘Deep Oakland’Nate is an East Bay community papers editor for the East Bay Times and Bay Area News Group.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Father of Missing Geologist Announces Congressional RunPatrick Hayes is a reporter and multimedia journalist at ABC15.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

The Mars Science Helicopter Could be an Airborne Geologist on MarsSpace and astronomy news

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

The Mars science helicopter could be an airborne geologist on MarsAfter more than 70 successful flights, a broken rotor ended the remarkable and groundbreaking Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars. Now, NASA is considering how a larger, more capable helicopter could be an airborne geologist on the Red Planet.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

World-renowned groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, surprises everyone by becoming a dad&8220;We have babies!!&8221; the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club excitedly announced on Facebook on Wednesday. Phil and his soulmate Phyllis are the proud new parents of two baby groundhogs born over the weekend. The world-renowned groundhog has predicted either the early arrival of spring or a continued winter season since the late 1800s.

Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »

Photos: Remembering Richard Serra, a world-renowned 'poet' of metalsAmerican artist Richard Serra died this week at the age of 85. Serra was world-renowned for his large-scale metal sculptures.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »