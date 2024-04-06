Renowned Ethnologist Jane Goodall Celebrates 90th Birthday

On April 3, renowned ethnologist Dr. Jane Goodall celebrated her 90th birthday. Goodall's impactful work studying chimpanzees spans more than 60 years and inspired generations of scientists, conservationists, and photographers. To celebrate Goodall's birthday and her lasting influence, Vital Impacts and the Jane Goodall Institute have launched a joint campaign highlighting 90 trailblazing female photographers.

'There's no one else in the world who has done more to shape humanity's perspective on the planet, its wildlife, and our interconnectedness than Jane Goodall,' photographer and Vital Impacts founder Ami Vitale said. 'Her legacy literally spans continents, generations, and cultures, and she has created a global movement of stewardship and compassion. Jane's legacy isn’t just about studying chimpanzees; it’s about breaking down barriers, fostering empathy, and fostering a deeper connection with nature. Her spirit lives on in every one of us who has been touched by her word

Jane Goodall Ethnologist Birthday Campaign Photographers Chimpanzees Influence Conservation Nature

