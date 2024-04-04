Renowned Artist Richard Serra's Monumental Sculptures in Southern California

Art ist Richard Serra , who passed away March 26 at age 85, created several monumental sculptures in Southern California during his long career. Most of them are in the Los Angeles area, including the massive shell-like “T.E.U.C.L.A.” at UC Los Angeles and the 65-foot 'Connector' tower in Costa Mesa. But San Diego is also home to one Serra piece.

The 2004 work 'Santa Fe Depot' was commissioned by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego for its downtown gallery in the former baggage building at the historic Santa Fe Train depot building at 1100 Kettner Blvd. in downtown San Diego. Six steel blocks run along two distinct 'tracks,' each positioned to align with the center of the archway on the building's covered patio. Kathryn Kanjo, the museum's director and CEO, said of Serra and this piece in a statement: 'MCASD mourns the passing of artist Richard Serra whose monumental sculptures and installations are instantly recognizable for their imposing scale and attention to sit

Richard Serra Artist Sculpture Southern California Santa Fe Depot San Diego Museum Of Contemporary Art San Diego

