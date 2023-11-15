Renault Developing Fun Electric Car with New Renault 5

The new Renault 5 is being developed to be the most fun small electric car to drive, according to company executives. Its CMF-B-EV platform includes a suite of technologies aimed at providing enjoyable handling, including a multi-link rear axle. Renault executives did not comment on the competition but stated that the R5 will be comparable in terms of vehicle dynamics to the Mégane E-Tech.

