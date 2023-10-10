Rena Sofer returns to ‘General Hospital’ as fan favorite Lois after more than 25 years

“She said, ‘Happy birthday, Mrs. Ned Ashton, from me, the other Mrs. Ned Ashton!’ And then she turns and she goes, ‘Help me out, boys,’” Sofer recalled in a recent interview.

So it was a little discomforting, but it was also a little deja vu,” she recounted. One name she obviously is very familiar with is Wally Kurth, who still plays Ned on the show. Sofer and Kurth were married for a short time after meeting on “General Hospital.” There was this moment of, ‘Is it going to be OK? Am I treading on his space?’ Because this is his home. This is not my home.

Nearly 30 years since Rena Sofer first joined "General Hospital" as a fast-talking Brooklynite with long, colorful fingernails, she's returning to the series for a short run. She only played Lois Cerullo for around three years, but was cemented as a fan favorite. She will join her ex-husband, Wally Kurth in some scenes. He also plays her ex-husband, Ned Ashton, on the long-running soap. She said returning to set was an odd mixture of familiarity and being a fish out of water.

