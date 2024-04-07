Remote Monitoring Protocol Reduces Hospital Readmission Rates After PCI

( PCI ) had a 76% lower rate of hospital readmission after 6 months if they participated in a remote monitoring protocol compared with similar patients who had standard post-discharge care, results of a new trial suggest.
The TELE-ACS trial showed that at 6 months, telemedicine patients also had statistically significantly lower rates of post-discharge emergency department visits, unplanned coronary revascularizations, and cardiovascular symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath and dizziness. However, the rates of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) were similar between the two groups. The protocol included consultation with a cardiologist who reviewed home-monitoring data. "The team was able to aid in preventing unnecessary presentations and advised the patients to seek emergency care whenever was necessary," Nasser Alshahrani, MSc, a clinical research fellow at Imperial College London, said while presenting the results at the American College of Cardiology meeting. "The TELE-ACS protocol provided a significant reduction in readmission rates post-ACS and other adverse events."The trial, conducted from January 2022 to April 2023, randomly assigned 337 patients to telemedicine or standard care when they were discharged after PCI and had at least one cardiovascular risk factor. The telemedicine protocol consisted of 12-leadPatients in the telemedicine arm initiated the remote monitoring protocol if they thought they had cardiac symptom
Remote Monitoring PCI Hospital Readmission Telemedicine Cardiovascular Events
