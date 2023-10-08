Remnants of Typhoon Koinu bring floods to Hong Kong

A woman struggles with an umbrella while walking against strong wind, as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Hong Kong, China October 8, 2023.

Koinu had weakened into a severe tropical storm but still brought gale-force winds and heavy rain, the city's Observatory said. It was tracking west or west-southwest at around 10 kph (6 miles per hour) as it crossed the western coast of China's southern Guangdong province.

Schools were shut on Monday while the city's stock exchange closed for the morning session. It is due to reopen in the afternoon as strong winds are expected to ease later in the day. Hong Kong's weather bureau issued a landslide warning with many areas of the mountainous city at risk after unusually wet weather. In the southern part of the city, huge gushes of water washed down Repulse Bay Road prompting the closure of some parts, videos on social media showed. headtopics.com

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Hong Kong's airport overnight and underground metro stations as Koinu disrupted flights and transport, public broadcaster RTHK reported. The Airport Express train which connects the airport to the central business district stopped running while services at some metro stations were partially suspended. Services had since resumed at limited frequencies, operator MTR said.

The China Meteorological Administration said the eye of the storm was located in Taishan city in populous Guangdong province early Monday with a maximum wind speed of 28 metres (0.02 miles)per second, or around 100 kph. headtopics.com

China's national forecaster issued storm and typhoon warnings in various districts in Guangdong, including Zhuhai city, and suspended schools, state media reported.

