Remnants of Ancient Planet Theia May Be Inside Earth, Study Suggests

Researchers have found evidence suggesting that the remnants of the planet Theia, which collided with Earth 4.5 billion years ago to create the moon, may still be inside the Earth. This supports the hypothesis that Theia merged with Earth rather than being a hit-and-run. The study compares isotopes found on the moon with those found on Earth, indicating that the moon is made of a piece of ancient Earth.





🏆 392. DiscoverMag » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bits of an ancient planet called Theia may be buried in Earth’s mantleTwo strange, high-density blobs buried more than a kilometre underground may have come from the ancient world Theia, which is thought to have slammed into Earth to create the moon

Source: newscientist - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

Lost Planet Theia Is Hidden Inside the Earth, New Study SaysTwo strange blobs discovered deep within the Earth are the remains of the long-lost ancient planet that contributed to the moon's creation.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

The remnants of an alien 'protoplanet' could be hidden deep within EarthCharles Q. Choi is a contributing writer for Space.com and Live Science. He covers all things human origins and astronomy as well as physics, animals and general science topics. Charles has a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, School of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Florida.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

Deep Earth Discovery: Fragments of Ancient Planet Found in MantleScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

The remains of an ancient planet lie deep within EarthThe remnants of an ancient planet that collided with Earth to form the Moon lie deep within the earth, according to a new model.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »

Earth's Core May Be Leaking Ancient HeliumScientists have made a fascinating discovery of ancient helium, helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada's Baffin Island.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 392. / 23,4375 Read more »