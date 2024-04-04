Reminder to Adjust Speed Levels in Inclement Weather

Upper Allen police are reminding all motorists to adjust their speed levels crossing to weather conditions to ensure the safety of all motorists., on Tuesday, April 2 at 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 15 northbound, near the East Winding Hill Road exit. The investigation determined that the driver of a red SUV lost control of the car lost control due to standing water on the roadway.
The SUV crashed into the center concrete wall, then spun around, facing oncoming traffic before sliding back into the travel lanes. As the SUV slid across the left lane and into the right lane, it was struck by a tractor-trailer that was unable to avoid the collision. The driver of the SUV received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. Upper Allen police are reminding all motorists to adjust their speed levels crossing to weather conditions to ensure the safety of all motorist
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »
Understand '3-3-3' rule to help cat adjust to new lifeCathy Rosenthal has tips for helping a frightened foster kitten out from under a bed, including providing plenty of hiding spots around the house.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »