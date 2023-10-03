Reminder: All phones, TVs in the US will be getting an emergency alert test on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Every phone and television in the U.S. will be getting an alarm at the same time on Oct. 4 during a test of two of the country’s emergency alert systems.Every phone and television in the U.S. will be getting an alarm at the same time on Wednesday during a test of two of the country’s emergency alert systems.

The alerts are aimed at testing the effectiveness of the systems and taking care of any problems that may occur before they are needed in an emergency., which will be working in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, cell towers will be broadcasting the emergency alert for 30 minutes.

The message you will get on your phone will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The alerts will be in the language your phone is set for and will be “accompanied by a unique tone and vibration” to make them as accessible as possible.

The alert sent on televisions and radios will last for 1 minute and will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public. headtopics.com

FEMA's national emergency alert test rings phones, TVs, and radios on Wednesday

