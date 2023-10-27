Remembering The Unicorn Cinema

but fewer may remember the demise of another iconic film venue. The Unicorn Cinema ran eclectic film programs from 1964 to 1982.Sometimes it is not just the movies we see but where we see them that makes an impact on us. I distinctly remember my parents bringing me to The Unicorn Cinema, and when I posted on"We would wander into this little bookstore, nicely lit, books everywhere on tables and in shelves.

"Southern California was a big kind of a hotbed of alternative ideas," said Sandra Darling, who ran the two businesses with her husband Harold."We had oriental lugs on the floor and on the walls. So it had a very warm, eccentric quality about it. And the fact that the bookstore was there made the whole thing kind of more inviting. Some people came early and stayed late from the film.

Olten sat in one of a pair of theater sets rescued from the Unicorn and on display as part of the exhibit. "That's a crazy thing to do," Benjamin said."They just did any old crazy thing that came to their mind. That's one of the things I really loved about seeing that show, is the sense of creative freedom." headtopics.com

"The Unicorn Theater is where I learned to love foreign film," Call said."Some of the movies got out after the busses ran. So there were only two things that I wanted to do after the busses ran, and that was the midnight movies at the Academy (Theater) and the Unicorn Theater. And so I bought a motorcycle expressly to come to the Unicorn."A sample of the poetic writing that graced the programs and flyers of the Unicorn Cinema.

Canole pointed out,"The most famous thing was the marathon. If you paid $20, that was a ticket for the whole marathon. You could go anytime you wanted. If you stayed in the theater the entire time, you got your $20 back, and I would have to write them a check on the Mithras checking account because nobody would spend that $20. They would always just brag. I've got my $20 refund check from watching the cinemas. headtopics.com

Read more:

KPBSnews »

Remembering Harry Porterfield: Someone we all should knowRemembering Harry Porterfield: Someone we all should know Read more ⮕

Remembering the historic Colorado blizzard of 1997Dani Whitaker is a Streaming Producer for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs. Read more ⮕

Letter: Remembering Vic FischerVic’s advice I remember best was: “Regardless of how bad it gets, keep talking.” I can think of no better way to honor his legacy than to heed that. Read more ⮕

Remembering Richard Roundtree: ‘Shaft’ star dies at age 81This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Save $300 on this Epson 4K home cinema projector todayThe Epson Home Cinema 4010 projector, which features 4K Ultra HD resolution and a viewable screen size of up to 300 inches, is on sale from Best Buy for $1,700. Read more ⮕

An ode to the hardest working butt pads in cinema todayFrom Leonardo DiCaprio to Chris Evans to Anne Hathaway in films from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to 'The Devil Wears Prada' — an ode to fake butts and the hardest working butt pads in films today. Read more ⮕