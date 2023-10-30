Remembering the last Bayside Academy volleyball state championship loss

Published: Oct. 30, 2023, 8:42 a.m.ContributedThe Admirals have won 10 previous state championships, seven under future Hall of Fame coach Ann Schilling with 11 straight appearances in the championship match of either Class 1A or Class 2A.

Current Geraldine coach Renee Bearden played on both those teams. She remembered the 2001 match, a 15-13, 11-15, 12-15, 15-12, 15-6 win for Geraldine. It marked the first and only title for Geraldine, but the match has taken on greater significance over the years.

“I remember the excitement,” said Bearden who was named to the all-tournament team. “Here we are a little 2A team, there’s nothing special about us other than we just work hard and we want to win. We wanted to beat Bayside because they were the team to beat and when we did, we were beside ourselves. We didn’t know what to say or what to do. We were ecstatic.” headtopics.com

“One point at a time and that’s what we talked about every time out, play one point at a time. And they did that until we got into that fifth set and somewhere early in that fifth set, we started breaking away.”“Yeah, I remember how it ended,” Schilling said. “The ball went between two players and it just ended. It was disappointing and for me, it was just getting to that next year to rectify that loss. 2002 couldn’t get there fast enough.

None of that had happened when Geraldine beat Bayside in 2001, but even then, Brothers sensed the importance. “Even my teammates to this day, that’s something we still talk about and even with coach Cristie Brothers, we talk about it frequently, what it is to be that team.” headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: aldotcom »

The Dreyfus Maserati Keeps a Legacy AliveRemembering Brock Read more ⮕

Remembering Matthew Perry: A TV & Film Career In PhotosMatthew Perry has died but has left a legacy in television and film. Throughout his life, Perry entertained millions of viewers who would become fans of his work. Perry was best known for playing t… Read more ⮕

Remembering Matthew Perry, Fans Share Chandler's Best Moments on 'Friends'The actor died Saturday at his home, according to multiple media reports. Read more ⮕

Remembering actor Matthew Perry's life in photosActor Matthew Perry died on Saturday at his Los Angeles home. He was 54. Read more ⮕

Passage: Remembering Matthew Perry and Richard Roundtree'Sunday Morning' remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actors Matthew Perry ('Friends') and Richard Roundtree ('Shaft'). Read more ⮕

Remembering Matthew Perry's Best MoviesFrancesca Gariano is a New York City-based freelance journalist reporting on culture, entertainment, beauty, lifestyle and wellness. She is a freelance contributor to TODAY.com, where she covers pop culture and breaking news. Read more ⮕