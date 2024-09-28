Remembering The Actors From The Harry Potter Films Who Have Passed Away

Those were the wise words of Albus Dumbledore in" Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the first book and movie in a franchise that gave life to some of this generation's most beloved fictional characters.With seven books, published between 1997 and 2007, and eight movies, released between 2001 and 2011, many characters passed away in the pages of J.K. Rowling's novels and on screen.

“Do not pity the dead, Harry," Dumbledore once told Potter."Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love.”The"Downton Abbey" actress won two Oscars, four Emmys and was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.."He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.

Irish actor Michael Gambon, known for his portrayal of Professor Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" franchise, died of complications of pneumonia at the age of 82, his family said Thursday.The beloved British actor who played the skilled, dark professor rose to global fame as Hans Gruber in"Die Hard." played the mother of Lucius Malfoy. She was also starring in the series"Peaky Blinders" when she died of cancer in 2021.

