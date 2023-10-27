Remembering Harry Porterfield: Someone we all should know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Harry Porterfield, a beloved news anchor and reporter who spent a total of nearly 30 years with CBS 2, passed away this past Monday at the age of 95. Porterfield joined CBS 2 as a newswriter in 1964, and was soon on the air as a reporter and anchor. He spent much of the 1970s as solo anchor for CBS 2's weekend news – and while in that post in 1977, he created his own segment called 'Someone You Should Know', featuring ordinary Chicagoans doing extraordinary things.

June 21, 1984: Pilot Paula DeBoisPaula DeBois had yearned to be in the sky as far back as she could remember – and she earned a license to fly by the age of 18. Porterfield took flight with DeBois on a commercial flight in a twin-engine propeller plane. In 1985, Porterfield switched stations and moved to ABC 7, where 'Someone You Should Know' aired for the next 24 years. But in 2009, Porterfield returned to CBS 2, anchoring the 11 a.m.

