Remembering Dr. Tolton Columbus Rosser: A Legacy of Music and Education

Dr. Tolton Columbus Rosser, a trumpeter, Army veteran, and celebrated educator, passed away at the age of 91. Known for his direct yet respectful disposition, he was honored for his achievements in music and education. His legacy includes a long tenure as director of the Birmingham Heritage Band.





