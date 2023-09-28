Remembering a Beloved Actor

I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.

I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—'Could there BE any more clouds?' Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be

United States Headlines Read more: ENEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS4SA: Remembering Burt Young: Oscar-nominated actor and beloved 'Rocky' co-star passes away at 83LOS ANGELES (AP) — Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner-man and brother-in-law to

Source: News4SA | Read more »

NEWS4SA: Remembering Burt Young: Oscar-nominated actor and beloved 'Rocky' co-star passes away at 83LOS ANGELES (AP) — Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner-man and brother-in-law to

Source: News4SA | Read more »

NBCCHİCAGO: Remembering Michael Gambon and other ‘Harry Potter' actors who have diedMichael Gambon, who portrayed Dumbledore in most of the films in the series, died Thursday at the age of 82. Here’s a remembrance of other cast members from the beloved Harry Potter franchise who have passed away.

Source: nbcchicago | Read more »

WBUR: New Broadway season features revivals, beloved actors, and a lot of SondheimIt’s fall, and that means several things — gorgeous leaves, too much pumpkin spice, and a new Broadway season.

Source: WBUR | Read more »

AP: ACTORS STRIKE PHOTOS: See images from the 100 days film and TV actors have been picketingLOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood's TV and film actors have been striking for 100 days now, and there's no end in sight.

Source: AP | Read more »

SCREENRANT: This Disney+ Movie With AI Actors Is Horrendous, & Exactly What Striking Actors Are Fighting AgainstA Disney+ movie, Prom Pact, with AI actors looks horrendous, and it's exactly the problem that the striking SAG-AFTRA is trying to prevent.

Source: screenrant | Read more »