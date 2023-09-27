Remember Rudy? ‘The Masked Singer’s’ biggest controversies

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is known for its reality competition series format, where celebrities don wild costumes as they sing covers of pop songs to help conceal their identities… However, there have also been a slew of players who have caused quite the controversy when they appeared on the brightly lit soundstage. From politicians to models to actual singers, Hollywood has sure made the rounds on “The Masked Singer.
”
Van Dyke, 97, became the oldest person to compete on the musical series, and was unmasked as “the Gnome” on an episode that aired earlier this year.performed the hit song “When You’re Smiling” by Frank Sinatra onstage in February.
Once he ripped off his gnome mascot head and revealed his true identity, Van Dyke performed a rendition of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” — the iconic song from his and Julie Andrews’ 1964 “Mary Poppins” musical. headtopics.com
Riley, 37, won Season 8 of the show last year, when sheThe “Glee” alum sang Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” and John Mayer’s “Gravity,” which led to her victory. But as many funny moments as “The Masked Singer” has had, it’s also delivered some eyebrow-raising ones.
and William Shatner have come on as contestants to great success.
However, there have also been a slew of players who have caused quite the controversy when they appeared on the brightly lit soundstage.
From politicians to models to actual singers, Hollywood has sure made the rounds on “The Masked Singer.”
Van Dyke, 97, became the oldest person to compete on the musical series, and was unmasked as “the Gnome” on an episode that aired earlier this year.performed the hit song
“When You’re Smiling” by Frank Sinatra onstage in February.
Once he ripped off his gnome mascot head and revealed his true identity, Van Dyke performed a rendition of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” — the iconic song from his and Julie Andrews’ 1964 “Mary Poppins” musical.
Riley, 37, won Season 8 of the show last year, when sheThe “Glee” alum sang Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” and John Mayer’s “Gravity,” which led to her victory.
But as many funny moments as “The Masked Singer” has had, it’s also delivered some eyebrow-raising ones.
Keep reading to learn more about the most contentious contestants on the show.Sarah Palin dressed as a tie-dye colored bear on “The Masked Singer.”appeared as the Bear
to sing Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” in Season 3.
In 2022, a defamation lawsuit she filed against the New York Times went to trial and she asked jurors on the case
Palin claimed that it could cause “unfair prejudice and confusion” against her.7
Nick Cannon has hosted the reality series since its inception in 2019.
The “Masked Singer” host came under fire when he made a series of antisemitic statements on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in 2020.
The entertainer was swiftly fired by ViacomCBS from his duties as emcee of “Wild ‘N Out” and apologized for his remarks.