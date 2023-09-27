Remember Rudy? ‘The Masked Singer’s’ biggest controversies

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is known for its reality competition series format, where celebrities don wild costumes as they sing covers of pop songs to help conceal their identities… However, there have also been a slew of players who have caused quite the controversy when they appeared on the brightly lit soundstage. From politicians to models to actual singers, Hollywood has sure made the rounds on “The Masked Singer.

”

Van Dyke, 97, became the oldest person to compete on the musical series, and was unmasked as “the Gnome” on an episode that aired earlier this year.performed the hit song “When You’re Smiling” by Frank Sinatra onstage in February.

Once he ripped off his gnome mascot head and revealed his true identity, Van Dyke performed a rendition of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” — the iconic song from his and Julie Andrews’ 1964 “Mary Poppins” musical. headtopics.com

Riley, 37, won Season 8 of the show last year, when sheThe “Glee” alum sang Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” and John Mayer’s “Gravity,” which led to her victory. But as many funny moments as “The Masked Singer” has had, it’s also delivered some eyebrow-raising ones.

Read more:

nypost »

Remember, Remember The 4th Of October - A Big Week For Comic ShopsThe 4th of October sees the release of G.O.D.S. 1, from Marvel, Transformers 1, from Image and Batman 138, from DC Comics.

Vince Vaughn remembers ‘Rudy’ days before Notre Dame gameAs the college football season heats up, actor Vince Vaughn is reliving his glory days as a sports star — in the movies. Appearing on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday ahead of the University of No…

'The Masked Singer' shares new video mashup of every celebrity reveal ever — watch here!The show returns for its tenth season on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over infamous laptopHunter Biden sued former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and another attorney over alleged violations of computer fraud and data access related to a laptop computer Biden is said to have left at a Delaware repair shop. Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has for several years been the target of attacks by Giuliani and other right-wing figures over the…

Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani, attorney Robert Costello for 'hacking' laptop dataGiuliani and Costello have frequently acknowledged accessing the hard drive's data.

Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over infamous laptop found at repair shopHunter Biden sued Rudy Giuliani over alleged computer fraud and data access violations related to the infamous laptop scandal. The suit also names Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor who d…

and William Shatner have come on as contestants to great success.

However, there have also been a slew of players who have caused quite the controversy when they appeared on the brightly lit soundstage.

From politicians to models to actual singers, Hollywood has sure made the rounds on “The Masked Singer.”

Van Dyke, 97, became the oldest person to compete on the musical series, and was unmasked as “the Gnome” on an episode that aired earlier this year.performed the hit song

“When You’re Smiling” by Frank Sinatra onstage in February.

Once he ripped off his gnome mascot head and revealed his true identity, Van Dyke performed a rendition of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” — the iconic song from his and Julie Andrews’ 1964 “Mary Poppins” musical.

Riley, 37, won Season 8 of the show last year, when sheThe “Glee” alum sang Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” and John Mayer’s “Gravity,” which led to her victory.

But as many funny moments as “The Masked Singer” has had, it’s also delivered some eyebrow-raising ones.

Keep reading to learn more about the most contentious contestants on the show.Sarah Palin dressed as a tie-dye colored bear on “The Masked Singer.”appeared as the Bear

to sing Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” in Season 3.

In 2022, a defamation lawsuit she filed against the New York Times went to trial and she asked jurors on the case

Palin claimed that it could cause “unfair prejudice and confusion” against her.7

Nick Cannon has hosted the reality series since its inception in 2019.

The “Masked Singer” host came under fire when he made a series of antisemitic statements on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in 2020.

The entertainer was swiftly fired by ViacomCBS from his duties as emcee of “Wild ‘N Out” and apologized for his remarks.