Remains found of Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, who went missing on Mother's Day 2020

The discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains three years after the Colorado woman went missing is raising new questions about what happened to her. State investigators working on an unrelated case discovered the remains Sept. 22 in the Moffat area — about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of where Suzanne Morphew was reported missing.

Her bones were located in a remote field of sagebrush and grasses, Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin told the Denver Gazette. It appeared the remains had been buried in a shallow grave before being scattered, he said.She had been among more than 23,000 unresolved missing persons cases nationwide, according to federal data. That includes 367 open cases in Colorado. People who are

or Black account for a disproportionately high number of missing persons in the U.S. compared to the overall population, the statistics show.Barry Morphew was arrested in May of 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with a human body and other offenses.

He also was charged with possessing a banned short rifle and trying to influence public servants after his wife disappeared. Investigators alleged the couple had a troubled marriage.

By accident.

Investigators alleged the couple had a troubled marriage. Since Barry Morphew could not control her, the avid hunter and sportsman “resorted to something he has done his entire life —like he had hunted and controlled animals,” investigators said in an affidavit.

Prosecutors alleged that Morphew killed his wife on the evening of May 9, 2020, before leaving for work in the Denver area the following day.

He did not initially tell investigators he went out of his way as he left, driving toward the place where his wife’s bicycle helmet was eventually found. Later, he said he went that way because he had seen an elk cross the road, the affidavit said.

Authorities also alleged that Morphew submitted a fraudulent vote on his wife’s behalf for Donald Trump in the 2020 November presidential election. Morphew told investigators he mailed in the ballot on behalf of Suzanne Morphew to help Trump win and he thought his wife would have voted for Trump anyway, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty to fraud and was fined and assessed court costs of $600.Prosecutors dropped the charges over Suzanne Morphew’s death in April 2022 after a judge barred them from calling key witnesses for repeatedly failing to follow rules for turning over evidence in his favor. That includedAt the time, prosecutors said they wanted more time to find her body.

The charges against Morphew were dismissed without prejudice, leaving the door open should prosecutors later decide to pursue a case against him.for allegedly intentionally withholding evidence in the case. He filed a $15 million lawsuit in May against prosecutors and investigators, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.His attorney said in a statement Wednesday that the family was mourning her death.

“They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking,“ said the statement from the Eytan Law provided to