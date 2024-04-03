Relm Insurance Launches Suite of Products for Cryptocurrency Risks

Relm Insurance, a specialty insurance carrier, has launched a suite of products covering various cryptocurrency-related risks, including cyber cover, wallet custody, and professional liability insurance for crypto trading.

The company also offers cover for losses related to staking assets on the Ethereum blockchain. This new offering expands Relm's existing insurance services for emerging industries like cannabis and psychedelics.

