Relentless Rain and Localized Flooding Continue in the Northeast

While an April nor'easter will dump heavy snow on parts of the Northeast , its legacy from the Ohio Valley states to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England continue to be relentless rain and localized flooding. Steady rain will continue into Thursday morning across portions of southern New England after a powerful storm dumped multiple inches of rain from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic.

The relentless rain already has streams on the rise and triggered travel hazards related to urban and flash flooding. Into Tuesday, much of the rain that has drenched the nearly 1,000-mile-long swath from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic coast has been produced by a stalled front and disturbances moving along the front. A general 1-3 inches of rain fell from parts of Missouri and Iowa to Pennsylvania from Sunday to Tuesday and more is on the way, particularly for the Northeast

Rain Flooding Northeast Ohio Valley Mid-Atlantic New England

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



accuweather / 🏆 46. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A religious procession in Barcelona celebrates rain during a severe drought in northeast SpainA religious procession in downtown Barcelona has celebrated the appearance of long-awaited rain after nine days of praying for relief from a severe drought

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

A religious procession in Barcelona celebrates rain during a severe drought in northeast SpainA religious procession in downtown Barcelona has celebrated the appearance of long-awaited rain after nine days of praying for relief from a severe drought.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

A religious procession in Barcelona celebrates rain during a severe drought in northeast SpainA religious procession in downtown Barcelona has celebrated the appearance of long-awaited rain after nine days of praying for relief from a severe drought.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

A religious procession in Barcelona celebrates rain during a severe drought in northeast SpainA religious procession in downtown Barcelona has celebrated the appearance of long-awaited rain after nine days of praying for relief from a severe drought. Around 100 local people took part in the Catholic ceremony on a rainy Saturday evening. They carried the figure of the Holy Christ of the Blood.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Flood Alerts for Millions as Rain and Potential Flooding Hit NortheastFlood alerts are in effect for more than 30 million people across 11 states from Virginia to Maine. The Northeast will see rain and potential flooding after the Southeast experienced rising waters, strong wind, and even a tornado. Damage to buildings and roofs has been reported in Georgia and South Carolina. Heavy rain is expected along the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City, with Boston also experiencing rain.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns tomorrow; chilly weekend aheadCold today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »