Release Date Speculation for Daredevil: Born Again

After a bunch of leaked set shots of Matt, Frank Castle and the rest of the cast, the show will officially move into post-production, where this will be the first of supposedly two seasons, though that is not confirmed, and nor are the exact number of episodes. But given that the show is done filming, we can estimate how long post-production work may take, and as such, probably come up with a release window/ release date for Daredevil : Born Again .

I think the closest analogue would be something also “street level” like Echo, which was not full of wild VFX like a She-Hulk or Secret Invasion. So in that case: Echo started filming in April 2022, and finished in August 2022. So five months. Then, after post-production, it was out in January 2024. This was after a delay pushing it out of 2023. So that’s 16 months after filming wrapped. Another street level show we can use is Hawkeye, which started filming in December 2020 and wrapped in April 2021, again, five months

Daredevil Born Again Release Date Post-Production Street Level Shows

