Relax: Here’s the Bright Side of Higher Bond Yields

I’m ruling out dressing for Halloween as a 10-year Treasury paying 5%. It’s too scary, judging by Wall Street chatter over a recent climb in yields. Plus, I’d have to explain to neighborhood CFAs that the paper certificate is just a metaphor, and that yes, I know that Treasury issuance has been almost entirely electronic for years. But mostly the too-scary part.

That could hamper stocks, say strategists at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan. Savita Subramanian, the top stock strategist at BofA Securities, remains bullish. ”Companies have time to sort of adapt to this new higher-rate, higher-inflation environment,” she says. More on that conversation in a moment.

Both averages are pulled higher by the anti-inflation crusade of the early 1980s, when mortgage rates topped 15%. But they’re also pulled lower by a much longer period from the global financial crisis through early last year, when the Treasury at one point had to update its software to allow for negative-yield bidding on T-bill auctions.

Third, higher yields don’t have to be painful for stock investors. From 1985 to 2005, inflation-adjusted bond yields were higher than now, on average, and stocks during that stretch returned 15% a year, according to BofA Securities. Subramanian, head of U.S. equity there, isn’t overly concerned about recent stock market selling. headtopics.com

Just as most U.S. mortgage holders have locked in low fixed rates, U.S. companies have bought time to respond to rising rates.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Helping the homeless 'Off the Streets' | On the Bright SideA Lancaster nonprofit offers hope to the homeless as they transition to permanent housing.

Walking side by side to help fundraise for heart healthParticipants supported the American Heart Association, and donations went to CPR training, research and medical research.

Man shot twice found on side of North Side road, SAPD saysSan Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found shot on the side of the road late Monday night.

No Pressure, but Can ‘Loki’ Season 2 Save Marvel From Mediocrity?Relax, Tom Hiddleston's Loki has it covered.

Bright Key expands to Jerry Lee Faine, Girard schoolsBright Key expands to Jerry Lee Faine, Girard schools

Family pleads for answers in Washington Park hit-and-run that killed 'bright soul'Detectives told her family, at the time of the crash, Lydia Morales was found without an ID or phone.