Relax and Recharge in the Swiss Alps: Slow Travel in Gstaad

There’s something about soaring mountains, sparkling lakes and dense forests that can provide the perfect backdrop for a much-needed reset. Relax, recharge and lean into a more mindful summer getaway in the holiday region Gstaad .
Gstaad is a region long-favoured by those seeking gentler Alpine adventures due to its relaxed town centre, beautiful scenery and rich history as a wellness destination.Long renowned as a top wellness destination, Gstaad was an early favourite of British Alpinists, who were drawn in by the mountain air and outdoor lifestyle. Today, the village remains a choice spot for those seeking a much-needed mid-year pause, opting for slower, softer travel.
A similarly restorative route takes in Lake Arnen, in the shadow of Les Diablerets. Spend some time fishing or stand-up paddleboarding, before pedalling on to therestaurant in nearby Feutersoey for a long and languorous meal in its flower-covered garden. Set within a centuries-old chalet, this family-run inn puts a gourmet spin on hearty classics such as wiener schnitzel and whole royal pigeon.
To taste this local produce in hearty regional dishes, visit one of Gstaad’s many low-key mountain restaurants. Top picks include, a rustic hut on Glacier 3000 where visitors can take a seat on the large sun-splashed deck under the looming rock of the Quille du Diable, while keeping watch for bearded vultures. Graze on air-dried local meats and wafer-thin curls of the area’s traditional cheese, Berner Hobelkäse AOC, washed down with a glass of fresh and floral 'petite arvine'.
